16 Miners Kidnapped In Kaduna

No fewer than 16 miners have been reported kidnapped in Bogoma village of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area in Kaduna state.

The Kaduna Command Public Relations Officer, Mr. Yakubu Sabo, disclosed that the miners were abducted on Tuesday night when the truck they were travelling in was intercepted by armed bandits shortly after they left their mining site on their way home.

“The bandits kidnapped one Isa Tanimu and 15 others all of the same village,” Sabo said.

He added that a team of the Police Anti-Kidnapping Unit are currently combing the area to rescue the miners and arrest the kidnappers.

He disclosed that information available indicated that a link had been established with the abductors and “the Police is making discreet efforts to track them down.”

Sabo described the incident as quite unfortunate, but assured that the command was doing its best to rescue the victims and apprehend the perpetrators.

“We appeal to the general public to assist the police with useful information towards ensuring that the criminals are brought to book,” the command spokesman said