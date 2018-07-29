DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

15 Years After, Kwankwaso, Shekarau Reconcile

In what appears to be an unprecedented twist in the politics of Kano State, two former governors and erstwhile political arch rivals in the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Ibrahim Shekarau met on Saturday night in Abuja.

THISDAY observed that the meeting, which was the first since Kwankwaso’s defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recently, was to bury their differences and form a formidable team ahead of 2019 elections.

This is the first formal meeting of the former political opponents in 15 years when Kwankwaso paid a congratulatory visit to Shekarau for defeating him in the 2003 governorship election.

According to sources, the brief meeting took place at Shekarau’s Asokoro residence in Abuja Saturday night.

Although the two Kano political gladiators held the meeting behind closed-doors, an excited Shekarau was heard saying there was “no hard feelings, and I don’t bear any grudge”, at the end of the meeting.

Kwankwaso was also quoted to have said that he did not bear malice against him, assuring him of his commitment and collaboration towards the success of the party.

Following Kwankwaso’s defection to PDP last week, the senator has been extending his olive branch to politicians in the PDP towards realigning the party structure at the state level.

“The party leaders know the political weight of the senator. Aside his being a serving senator, he currently has a serving deputy governor, nine serving Reps and six serving members of the House of Assembly in his political kitty.

“Essentially, he is the most powerful force in the state today. This is what the party at the national level considered to cede the control to him,” said the source.

Source: https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2018/07/29/15-years-after-kwankwaso-shekarau-reconcile/