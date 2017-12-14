Over 12m Farmers Join Rice, Wheat Revolution – President

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared the Administration’s Anchors

Borrowers’ Programme a huge success, saying 12.2 million farmers have

joined the rice and wheat revolution while the country is moving close

to self- sufficiency in major grains.

The President, who was represented by the Minister of Information and

Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, spoke at the 25th Edition of the Nigeria

Media Merit Award (NMMA) Ceremony in Lagos on Wednesday.

He said the success of the agriculture revolution has turned thousands

of rice farmers into millionaires and drastically reduced rice import.

”Apart from the successes we have achieved in tackling insecurity and

fighting corruption, perhaps our most remarkable progress has been in

the area of agriculture. Quietly but steadily, our agriculture

revolution is bearing fruits.

”According to the Rice Exporters of Thailand, rice imports from

Thailand fell from 644,131 tons in Sept 2015 to 20,000

tons in Sept. 2017, representing a 95% drop,” President Buhari said,

noting that self-sufficiency in rice is so important because it is the

most widely consumed staple in Nigeria, and also because Nigeria’s

daily expenditure on rice for over three decades stood at $5 million a

day!

He said Nigeria is also doing well in Millet, Sorghum and Maize

cultivation, adding: ”We are now the second largest producer of

sorghum after the US, the third in millet after India and our

breweries are now enjoying local sourcing of those commodities. For

maize, we are producing 10 million tons while we need about 13 million

tons for both human and animal nutrition.”

The President said Nigeria leads the world in the yam and cassava

production and that efforts are being made to restore and improve on

the country’s ranking in cocoa production, where it has fallen from

2nd to 7th position.

”We are also investing in a new line of tree crops targeting local

and foreign end users and certain to earn foreign exchange. These are

shea butter, palm trees, coconut, mangoes, bananas and plantains,

kenaf and sisal hemp, castor and pineapple, among others. Overall, our

ambition is that agriculture should rise from 25% to 40% of GDP so

that we can banish poverty and overcome our economic anxiety,” he

said.

President Buhari hailed the NMMA, which he called the preeminent media

excellence award, and said the Nigeria media has done well over the

years hence it deserves to be celebrated.

He, however, urged the media not to allow those who brought Nigeria to

a sorry pass to muddle the waters by creating their own narrative

which is far from reality

”This is important because there seems to be a feeling of numbness

among the citizens about the conduct of those whose actions brought us

here. Suddenly, these same people are engaging in revisionist history

and blaming those who are working themselves to the bone to correct

the misdeeds of the past. They are blaming everyone but themselves for

the mess they threw the country into,” the President said.

He said those who mismanaged the country have shown no contrition, no

apologies, no shame, but instead have engaged in sheer bravado,

unbridled arrogance and revisionism, adding: ”The media owes it a

duty not to allow Nigerians to forget, to say ‘Never Again’ to those

who view Nigeria as nothing but a cash cow to be milked to death.”