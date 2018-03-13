DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

$11m Scam Rocks Gaming Company In Anambra

By Nedum Noble

The Managing Director of Davitsglobal Group Limited, Mr. Vitalis Ezeonwumere has urged the Attorney General of Anambra state, Mr Anali Chude, to investigate a scam of 11 million dollars allegedly rocking the Company.

The said whopping sum was allegedly paid into a certain account as result of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by the state in respect of Gaming business in 2016.

Ezeonwumere, who stated this in a petition to the office of the Attorney General, obtained by our correspondent in Awka, alleged that a non-existing company was used to perpetrated the scam.

Ezeonwumere stated, “Our company through Anambra Internal Revenue Service bidded for contract to collect gaming taxes on behalf of Anambra State in September 2016 and January 2017.

“We wish to state that the award of contract on Gaming taxes eluded my Company because due diligence was not executed by your revered office and that of Anambra State Internal Revenue Service because: “The Memorandum of Understanding between Anambra State Government and Global Gaming Company limited with your signature on it, is more or less a worthless paper, fraudulent with the facts concealed to your office.

“Global Gaming Limited is not a duly registered company with Corporate Affairs Commission as contained in the Memorandum of Understanding.

“The only Global Gaming Company recognised by Corporate Affairs Commission was registered on August 2016 with office at No 16, Awka (113 Limca) Road Nkpor in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“Draft Bill on Anambra State Gaming Law 2017 in favour of Anambra State Gaming Company Ltd by Uju Meta Esq presently in your high esteemed office is another negligence to due diligence primarily aimed to incubate fraud and corruption.

He added, “There is nothing known to both our law and that of Corporate Affairs Commission like Anambra State Gaming Company Limited that the said purported Gaming Law 2017 intends to favour.

“The non existing Global Gaming Company. Ltd was used as special purpose vehicle as contained in the Memorandum of Understanding to create a nonexisting Anambra State Gaming Company Limited which culminated to opening of fraudulent existing account with a new generation bank”( name withheld).

Similarly, Megwas & Associates, a gaming agency in the state has dragged the Anambra State Gaming Company to a Federal High Court for fraud and forgery.

A consultant with the agency, Mr Chinedu Offomata said “The forgery, illegalities, and status of the company is a subject of litigation at federal high court Awka in suit No’s. FHC/AWK/CS/184/2017.

Attempts to get the reaction of the Anambra State Commissioner for finance, Mr Ifeatu Onejeme, who is one of the directors of Anambra Gaming Company Ltd, were unsuccessful as he did not pick calls placed on his phone line nor reply text messages sent to him on the matter.