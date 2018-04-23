DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

11 Months Salary Arrears: Abia Poly Lecturer Dies Over Lack Of Funds To Get Medical Attention

The ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, (ASUP) ,Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, has claimed its first victim with the death of Dr. Achi Uche, who is a lecturer in the department of General Studies, Mathematics unit.

Uche who hails from Arochukwu, was reportedly sick but could not muster the needed funds to get medical attention as a result of the Polytechnic ‘s inability to pay the 11 months arrears of salaries owed him.

The lecturer who was a former Dean of the Department of General Studies of the Polytechnic , had ten days ago, lost his mother to death as he couldn’t afford her medical bills. Sources told 247ureports.com that the Uche and his family were about to thrown out of their residence in Aba due to inability to pay their rent.

A lecturer, who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, lamented that Uche had been in and out of hospital in the last two months and could not afford medical attention since he was still being owed 11 months arrears.

The lecturer urged the Abia State government to make haste and pay the 11 months arrears of salaries owed workers to save them from death and starvation.

Acting Rector of the Polytechnic, Prof. Ezionye Eboh, did not take calls made to his mobile line.