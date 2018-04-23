Published On: Mon, Apr 23rd, 2018

11 Months Salary Arrears:  Abia Poly Lecturer Dies Over Lack Of Funds To Get Medical Attention

DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

247ureports Android Mobile Application 247ureports Apple Mobile Application

11 Months Salary Arrears:  Abia Poly Lecturer Dies Over Lack Of Funds To Get Medical Attention

11 Months Salary Arrears:  Abia Poly Lecturer Dies Over Lack Of Funds To Get Medical Attention

Buhari Told World Leaders Nigerian Youths Are Lazy And Unemployable

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, (ASUP) ,Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, has claimed its first victim with the death of Dr. Achi Uche, who is a lecturer in the department of General Studies, Mathematics  unit.

Uche who hails from Arochukwu, was reportedly  sick but could not muster the needed funds to get medical attention  as a result of the Polytechnic ‘s inability to pay the 11 months arrears of salaries owed him.

The lecturer who was a former Dean of the Department of General Studies of the Polytechnic , had ten days ago, lost his mother to death as he couldn’t afford  her medical bills. Sources told 247ureports.com that the Uche and his family were about to thrown out of their residence in Aba due to inability to pay  their rent.

A lecturer, who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, lamented that Uche had been in and out of hospital in the last two months and could not afford medical attention since he was still being owed 11 months arrears.

The lecturer urged the Abia State government to make haste and pay the 11 months arrears of salaries owed workers to save them from death and starvation.

Acting Rector of the Polytechnic, Prof. Ezionye Eboh, did not take calls made to his mobile line.

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It