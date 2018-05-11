DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

N1m Gift Tears Ikpeazu's Media Team Apart

A million Naira gift to the Special Assistants on media to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has torn the team apart – as those who didn’t get a share of the booty are spoiling for war. This is according the information received by 247ureports.com.

It was gathered the Governor had approved the gift through the Special Assistant on General Duties and de facto Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Erondu U. Erondu.

Some members of the 18 man media team were said to have decided to buy a goat in appreciation to Erondu for releasing the money. They secretly traced Erondu to his residence where they surprisingly met the other members of the team already present at Erondu’s residence. They had already shared the gift among themselves. Those left out were livid with anger and threatened a showdown with those who shared the gift among themselves.

A member of the media who pleaded anonymity described the group who shared the gift as those who had never made any Impact since they were appointed and warned that the money should be disbursed to all members or there will be no peace.

“This is unfair, we can’t be the one doing the work while they will always go behind our back to share money meant for the team. I will no longer tolerate it. Most of them who shared the money don’t have any article in favor of the governor to their credit but they are the ones who are always collecting money left, right and center. They must disburse the money to every member or there will be no peace.”

Efforts to reach Mr. Uche Olehi and other members of the delegation who were said to have shared the money was not successful. 247reports.com also reached out to the Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Chief Enyinnaya Appolos and the Commissioner of Information, Chief John Okiyi. No responses from either.